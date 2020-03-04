AVON PARK — On Feb. 20 the residents of Bonnet Lake campground once again held their much anticipated golf cart races.
A “race team” consisted of a driver and a co-pilot. The co-pilot gave the directions around an obstacle course to the driver who just happened to be blindfolded!
It made for so many hilarious twists and turns as the co-pilot tried to tell the driver which way to turn then tried to show by pointing. “Stop...stop” and “nooo, the other way” were heard over the p.a. system microphone, which the co-pilot held. Hitting stumps and going over curbs brought many laughs. “No golf carts sustained injury although many egos were bruised,” said the campground.
The medals were given out with Dennis and Ron garnering first place; Gary and Linda received second place and Bev and Carol took third place. A great time was had by all, and looking forward to next years’ event.