AVON PARK — The Avon Park Founders Garden Club began holding meetings in September. The meeting was held at the Avon Park Depot Museum. Elaine Levey, director and curator of the Museum, gave a most interesting talk about the history of the museum and led the group on a tour. After the tour, the group had lunch in the railroad dining car.
During the business meeting, plans were discussed about the projects that the group hopes to accomplish this garden club year. Meetings will be set up with FDOT about landscaping the area around the Blue Star Marker, the Avon Park city manager about decorating city hall for Christmas and to landscape around the Community Center and the county offices about decorating for Christmas in front of the tax office.
Members received the new Club directory and membership cards. A special presentation was made to Marilyn Randolph, making her an Honorary Member of the Club for her artistic contributions and continuing support. The next meeting will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8 with a program and demonstration on raising worms. For more information, call 863-452-1927.