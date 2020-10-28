AP Garden Club holds October meeting

The Avon Park Founders Garden Club held their October meeting at the home of Denis and Victoria David. Victoria also presented the program on raising worms and using their castings to make fertilizer to use on plants.
About a year-and-a-half ago Victoria’s son was browsing the Internet and saw a video on raising worms. He told his mom about this and told her they should try it. They purchased a water trough at Rural King, drilled drain holes in it and put in a water supply line. The first attempt at worm raising was successful except for the clean up part.
Victoria had used pea gravel as a base, putting coconut coir on top of that and then the red wiggler worms she had purchased on the internet. The problem came when cleaning the trough. All of the gravel had to be cleaned. The second attempt didn’t work any better, as large pieces of Styrofoam packing was used as a base. The Styrofoam had to be cleaned and the drain holes had become clogged.
The third attempt worked well and this is how the worm bed is being kept now. A can was placed over the large drain hole and sealed. Smaller drain holes remained. The coconut coir was placed in the bin and allowed to expand. Then the worms were introduced into the trough. Shredded paper was put on top and a cover of wet cardboard was placed over all. To insure darkness, a piece of plywood went over top of the trough. Kitchen scraps were thrown into the trough for the worms to feed on. No protein or meat scraps are used.
Liquid is produced by the decaying scraps and worm excrement. This liquid is drained from the trough and is the fertilizer for plants. The trough is cleaned every six months and the process starts again. Since starting with this hobby, Victoria has purchased a “Hungry Bin,” which a stacked system much smaller than the trough. Worm castings are harvested and either hung in a stocking or placed directly into a bucket of water and left to brew for two to three days. This produces the “worm tea” used as fertilizer.
A tablespoon of molasses is added to the water to provide food for the micro-organisms that are in the castings. These are not visible. All of the information used to make the worm beds was found on the internet.
The next meeting of the Garden Club will be on Thursday, Nov. 12 with a program presented by Daniell Daum and Darlene Phyper from AG-Venture. For information phone 863-452-1927.