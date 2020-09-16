AVON PARK — A group of women representing the Avon Park Founders Garden Club got together recently to pull weeds and prune plants at the Avon Park Historical Museum. The club has made a commitment to help the Historical Society in maintaining the grounds surrounding the Museum.
The Founders Garden Club will resume holding meetings on Thursday, Sept. 17 with a visit to the Historical Museum. Elaine Levey, director and curator of the Museum, will lead the group on a tour of the Museum. After the tour, the group will enjoy lunch in the dining car. Anyone interested in attending the tour and lunch can call 863-452-5403 to place a reservation.