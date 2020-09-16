AP Garden Club Depot Museum

Representatives from the Avon Park Founders Garden Club came together to pull weeds at the Avon Park Historical Museum. Pictured are Anita Helbig, Victoria David, Emily Lee, Fran Beers and Rosie Longanecker.

 COURTESY PHOTO

AVON PARK — A group of women representing the Avon Park Founders Garden Club got together recently to pull weeds and prune plants at the Avon Park Historical Museum. The club has made a commitment to help the Historical Society in maintaining the grounds surrounding the Museum.

The Founders Garden Club will resume holding meetings on Thursday, Sept. 17 with a visit to the Historical Museum. Elaine Levey, director and curator of the Museum, will lead the group on a tour of the Museum. After the tour, the group will enjoy lunch in the dining car. Anyone interested in attending the tour and lunch can call 863-452-5403 to place a reservation.