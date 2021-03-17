AVON PARK — The elegantly detailed angel statuettes that adorned the Wild Building have found a new home. Even angels have guardian angels, it would seem. The “rescue” began a few years ago when the Wild Building was first being discussed for renovation or possible demolition. Would the angels be a casualty if the building could not be saved?
The first alarm was sounded by Charlotte Truitt, former Founders Garden Club member and resident of Avon Park. The building remained standing and Charlotte’s plea was filed. This year, demolition plans were finalized.
Founders Garden Club members Anita Helbig and Rosie Longanecker took up the cause and made calls to the City Manager requesting that the angels be saved as a piece of architectural history. Dave Roberts from public works was able to remove both angels, which are now on display at the Depot Museum.