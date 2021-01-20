AVON PARK — On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Ridge Area Arc and Hands for Homeless commemorated the life of Dr. King and reflected on his dream for equality and civil rights for all people by working together on an MLK Day of Service project. The organizations recognize that the iconic civil rights leader’s passionate and persistent fight for equality and against discrimination paved the way for the disability community to advance and persevere in its ongoing fight for equality, rights, and inclusion.
AmeriCorps, the federal agency that leads MLK Day of Service, selected The Arc and a small group of other organizations to plan and participate in volunteer projects that help unite communities across the nation. This year, several chapters of The Arc and partner organizations are working together to address food insecurity and promote inclusive volunteering to bring together people with and without disabilities to serve their communities.
As a kickoff to the grant period, Ridge Area Arc made MLK day a day on, not a day off! Volunteers with intellectual and developmental disabilities worked alongside volunteers without disabilities to help children and adults in our community who experience challenges accessing food due to financial.
Together with the team from Hands for Homeless, Ridge Area Arc volunteers sorted food items, gave out Bombas socks and prepared hot meal boxes for distribution. “People with disabilities are often perceived as the ones always in need of help, but in reality, they also have the desire and ability to help others and to play an active role in strengthening their own communities,” said Kathleen Border, Ridge Area Arc CEO. “In the true spirit of Dr. King, the Day of Service shines a light on what all people – including those with intellectual and developmental disabilities – can do to love, uplift, and support their neighbors.”
The Arc advocates for and serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), including Down syndrome, autism, Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders, cerebral palsy and other diagnoses. The Arc has a network of over 600 chapters across the country promoting and protecting the human rights of people with I/DD and actively supporting their full inclusion and participation in the community throughout their lifetimes and without regard to diagnosis.