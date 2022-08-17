VENUS — Last month, Archbold Conservation Cartographer Angeline Meeks attended the Esri User Conference, the largest GIS (geographic information system) mapping conference in the world. Held in San Diego, thousands of cartographers and GIS professionals from around the globe attended the conference to learn, reconnect, and discover the latest advances in GIS technology. Conference attendees were able to submit their mapping products under various categories in the official Map Gallery to be judged by experts in the field.

Angeline Meeks submitted her story map, ‘Bear Necessities,’ to the Education Category and won second place. Story maps combine text, media and maps to tell an engaging and interactive story.

