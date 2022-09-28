VENUS — In 2018, Archbold’s own Dr. Mark Deyrup, emeritus entomologist, and his wife Nancy Deyrup, retired Archbold environmental education director, helped to endow Archbold’s Visiting Scholar Award that provides early career scientists, graduate students or postdoctoral fellows, with financial support to conduct field research at Archbold. Because of a hiatus due to COVID restrictions in 2021, this year we presented three emerging scientists from very diverse fields of science, with these awards.

Dr. Charles van Rees is a post-doc at University of Georgia working in aquatic ecology and conservation biology. van Rees was an intern in the Avian Ecology program in 2011 and is returning to study if “insects from aquatic food chains, which are known to be nutritionally superior to terrestrial insects, provide a nutritional subsidy to Florida Scrub-Jays”. van Rees also noted that “this concept raises the intriguing notion that disruption of aquatic ecosystems at large scales, for example groundwater depletion for irrigation or the disruption of river flows by dams, might disrupt important subsidies and have population-level impacts on songbirds, which have shown substantial declines in recent decades.”

