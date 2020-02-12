Samford University names Satine to fall 2019 Dean’s List
HOMEWOOD, ALABAMA — Moise Satine of Avon Park was among the 1,759 students named to the Samford University’s 2019 fall semester Dean’s List.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
Satine is majoring in Sport Administration (HP).
Carlile named to Trevecca Nazarene University Fall 2019 Dean’s List
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE — Trevecca Nazarene University has named Richard Carlile of Avon Park to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester.
To be named to the Dean’s List, undergraduates must attain a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 grading scale. Traditional undergraduates must be enrolled full-time, while non-traditional undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2019.
Smith named to Dean’s List at Champlain College
BURLINGTON, VERMONT — Meagan Smith of Lake Placid, Florida, has been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester.
Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester.
Founded in 1878, Champlain College is a small, not-for-profit, private college in Burlington, Vermont, with additional campuses in Montreal, Canada, and Dublin, Ireland. Champlain offers a traditional undergraduate experience from its beautiful campus overlooking Lake Champlain, and more than 90 residential undergraduate and online undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificates. Champlain’s distinctive career-driven approach to higher education embodies the notion that true learning occurs when information and experience come together to create knowledge.
Foster graduates from Valdosta State University
VALDOSTA, GEORGIA — Shelbie Foster of Sebring, has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education from Valdosta State University.
Foster was among more than 800 undergraduate and graduate students who completed the requirements for their respective degrees during the Fall 2019 semester.
Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a premier comprehensive university that offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal attention of smaller institutions.