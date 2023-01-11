SFSC MOFAC, The Let out, 72

Marlon Tobias. The Let Out, 2022. Acrylic, sand, oil pastel, pen and ink on paper. 17 ‘ x 5’7”

 COURTESY PHOTO

AVON PARK — “We Live on Old Dixie HWY Too” features recent paintings and installations by New College of Florida drawing instructor Marlon Tobias. Meet the artist and enjoy free refreshments at the artist reception for the exhibition on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 12:30-2:30 p.m., at the Museum of Florida Art and Culture (MOFAC) on the South Florida State College Highlands Campus in Avon Park. The exhibition is on view through Friday, Feb. 10.

“Marlon Tobias is an artist with an archival practice,” said Anthony Record, MOFAC curator. “He uses this incredible wealth of archival material that has been passed down to him from the maternal side of his family as the subject of his art. Things like family photos, letters, legal documents, even collected objects like silverware and achievement awards inform his paintings and are included in his installations.”

