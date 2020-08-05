SEBRING — Diane Morse has been selected as Elk of the Month for August by the Sebring Elks Lodge 1529. She is a fairly new member who has taken the call for being a volunteer to heart. Diane has agreed to chair the Americanism and Scholarship committees. She enjoys playing Charity Bingo and has volunteered to take the players temperatures as they come in and makes sure all wear masks. You will see her enjoying herself on Tuesday and Friday night meals and often helps by cashiering.
Diane says she joined the Elks because she wanted to be part of a fraternal organization that is active in the community and wanted to have an opportunity to assist in Charity and Outreach Programs. She was born and raised in Massachusetts and graduated from Bridgewater State University with a degree in education. She moved to Highlands County in 1974. In 2017 she retired from the Highlands County School Board after teaching for 42 years. Diane still volunteers at Sebring Middle School and is a substitute teacher.
She definitely has a passion for volunteerism and community service. She is a member of Union Church in Avon Park where she works weekends for their Treasure Box Resale Store; delivers meals weekly for the Hands for Homeless Outreach Program; works with AARP as a Tax Assistant Aide during tax season, and is an election worker during election times.
Diane has two grown children; Mike who works at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and daughter Monica who is raising two children, Augustina and Jeremiah. On a lighter note, she loves to travel and vacation with her grandchildren.
Giving of her time and talents seems to come natural for her, and when you see her at the Lodge, thank her for all she does here and in our community.