The Avon Park Founders Garden Club closed its year with a luncheon at The Hotel Jacaranda. Theresa Serafin served as mistress of ceremonies for the event. Attendees were asked to bring flowers or greenery from their yard, which was divided and placed in vases on the tables to give a country garden look. Each person received a bookmark with the club flower and an inspirational verse printed on it.
Outgoing president Rosie Longanecker opened the meeting and gave a review of the past year. After closing her segment of the day, officers for the next two years were installed. Serafin read the duties of each officer and asked if they would accept the responsibilities of the office. Installed officers are President Andrea Albritton, Vice President Fran Beers, Secretary Pat Sboto and Treasurer Anita Helbig.