AVON PARK — It was in 2010 when the Avon Park Founders Garden Club presented the Yard of the Month award to James Baker, 116 Glenwood Ave. The award was presented to Mr. Baker again this month. Although some of the plants in the yard have been changed, he has kept his yard picture perfect for all these years.
All plant beds are neatly edged and filled with mulch. Plants in the yard include curly leafed crotons, many Calla lilies in different colors, azaleas, four-o-clocks, giant liriope, yellow and red lilies, crown of thorns, elephant ears, plumeria, Easter lily, Mexican tequila plant and variegated schefflera. There are also Hawaiian Ti plants with their purple-red leaves. The bird of paradise is kept pruned rather than left too tall. Several blooming knock-out rose bushes fill the corner of one bed.
James also raises spinach, plaintains, bananas, mangoes and a type of edible cactus. This seems like a lot of plants, but they are all artfully arranged. The Garden Club feels that James Baker should be recognized for the pride he holds in maintaining his yard these many years.
For information about the Founders Garden Club, call 863-452-1927.