I’m in love with learning and you can be, too. For those of you who are reading this and thinking that your time for both love and learning has passed, think again. Learning is a lifelong pursuit and is not limited by age, income or education level. According to Wikipedia, lifelong learning is the “ongoing, voluntary, and self-motivated pursuit of knowledge for either personal or professional reasons”. In addition to helping individuals with their career goals, lifelong learning helps us live more fulfilling lives by increasing feelings of self-worth and providing enhanced perspective of the world around us. One of the most important characteristics of being a lifelong learner is within its definition; it is self-motivated.

Some things we can do to begin or continue our lifelong learning journey are:

