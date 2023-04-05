I’m in love with learning and you can be, too. For those of you who are reading this and thinking that your time for both love and learning has passed, think again. Learning is a lifelong pursuit and is not limited by age, income or education level. According to Wikipedia, lifelong learning is the “ongoing, voluntary, and self-motivated pursuit of knowledge for either personal or professional reasons”. In addition to helping individuals with their career goals, lifelong learning helps us live more fulfilling lives by increasing feelings of self-worth and providing enhanced perspective of the world around us. One of the most important characteristics of being a lifelong learner is within its definition; it is self-motivated.
Some things we can do to begin or continue our lifelong learning journey are:
1) Be Responsible for our Learning: Recognize that everyone is capable of learning and only we can advance our own education. One way to take responsibility is to visit your library and get a library card.
2) Be Aware of How We Learn: There are 4 different learning styles: visual, auditory, kinesthetic, and read/write. Learning works best when it is delivered in the learning style of the individual. We should experiment with different types of materials in order to discover our personal learning style. At the library we have audiobooks for auditory learners; hands-on, online tutorials and games for kinesthetic learners, and also educational DVDs for visual learners.
3) Be Curious: In order to be a lifelong learner we need to commit to trying new things on a regular basis. With the large variety of materials now available at the library there is always something new to try.
4) Embrace Change: When we learn new things, we grow as individuals. In order to learn we need to embrace a growth mindset and be willing to leave our comfort zone. The library offers a welcoming and comfortable space for learning and growing.
5) Ask for Help: When you don’t understand something, don’t be afraid to make mistakes and ask for assistance. At the library, staff are available to provide help when you need it.
Similar to adopting a healthy lifestyle rather than jumping from one fad diet to another, lifelong learning is not a “one and done activity”. It is a way of life.
Wherever you are along your learning journey, the library can help. With a new grant from the Division of Library and Information Services and the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Highlands County Libraries will now hold Homework Help and Tech Help sessions at every branch. During Homework Help, students will be able to get guidance on their assignments. Patrons will also be able to bring their personal devices to their local branch during in-person Tech Help hours to obtain assistance for a variety of technology help needs.
In order to find out when these events are taking place, view the Heartland Library Cooperative calendar at myhlc.org or call your local library. Better yet, sign-up for the Highlands County Library Newsletter and get a calendar of activities in your email inbox monthly. You can also follow Highlands County Libraries on Facebook at the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners’ page!
This project [Homework and Tech Help] was funded under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Florida’s LSTA program is administered by the Department of State’s Division of Library and Information Services.