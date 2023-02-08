The diversity of the Sebring Elks members is one reason the club is successful in its growth and community activities. Each member offers a wealth of information and experiences. The Elk of the Month for February is such a person – Bill Shelton. Shelton graciously shares his talents with the by helping out in the weekly Charity Bingo on Monday nights serving as a substitute cashier and most recently chairman.
Shelton moved to Hollywood, Florida from a dairy farm in Connecticut in 1955. He went to high school in Hollywood and college at Stetson University, majoring in accounting. After college, he worked for the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. In 1965, he entered the Peace Corps and went to Afghanistan for more than two years implementing a government accounting system for the Ministry of Finance. He returned from Peace Corps and worked for the U.S. State Department in finance while living in Maryland.