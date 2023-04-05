SEBRING — Sebring Elks #1529 Exalted Ruler Jonathan Spiegel has had an amazing team this year and the Lodge has prospered because of his leadership. However, he is the first to admit that so many people have been instrumental in its success.
This year he has awarded the Elk of the Year Award to one of the hardest working, most loyal, and all around great guy – Billy Brown. As bar manager and with Lodge volunteers, Brown has overseen the bar upgrades such as painting and changing the decor, new barstools and high standing tables, running successful bar games, and making sure that the bar is stocked and making money. On Mondays he is the bartender for Member Bingo, and on Tuesdays he serves the food for “Tasty Tuesday”.