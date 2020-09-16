Luis Antony Guerra Portillo was born at 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, to Yulisa Sagapa Zaldivar Portillo of Honduras and Hector Enrique Guerra Vasquez of Guatemala at AdventHealth Sebring. He was 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Gloria Portillo and Jorge Zaldivar. Paternal grandparents are Antonia Vasquez and Hisidro Guerra.
Nova Marie Stratton was born at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, to Teaoni Cooper and Joseph Stratton of Sebring at AdventHealth Sebring. She was 7 pounds, 6 ounces and 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Stacy and Will Wall. Paternal grandparents are Margaret DeSantis and Steve Stratton.