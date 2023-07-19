Book Review - Do Tell

This cover image released by Doubleday shows "Do Tell" by Lindsay Lynch. 

 DOUBLEDAY via AP

"Do Tell" by Lindsay Lynch (Doubleday)

Edie O'Dare was there that night, the night that changed the lives of a dozen names in Hollywood — the night Sophie Melrose, newcomer at FWM studios, was sexually assaulted by Freddy Clarke, famous for playing dashing heroes. And for all that Edie wants to be hardened and unattached, Sophie grabs ahold of her heart from the first interaction they have together.

Recommended for you