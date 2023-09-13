Book Review - Nineteen Steps 3x2 Horizontal

This cover image released by William Morrow shows "Nineteen Steps" by Millie Bobby Brown.

 WILLIAM MORROW via AP

"Nineteen Steps" by Millie Bobby Brown (William Morrow)

The actor who plays Eleven on "Stranger Things" wrote a romance novel! That'll be the headline for too much coverage of "Nineteen Steps," so let's set that aside and consider the debut book from Millie Bobby Brown on its own merits.

