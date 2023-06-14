The Sebring Elks is proud to award the Elk of the Month to Brenda Cormier. Even though she is not an Elk, she is the spouse of an Elk member, Tee Cormier, and has worked very hard for the Lodge since 2020.
Brenda makes the soup for the Friday night meals each week from October to April. The most delicious soups come from her kitchen (six gallons each week) and this summer she will be providing soup once a month. Tee says he helps; he’s the taste tester. Brenda is also a part-time volunteer as a server for the meals. They both love cooking together and have dinner parties for family and friends.