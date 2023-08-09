Iglesia Casa de Fé, Esperanza y Amor (House of Faith, Hope and Love Church), at 223 Sweetheart Ave. in Lake Placid, hosted its first Back-to-School Bash focused on the migrant community. In partnership with Ag Angels and other donors, they provided 72 kids from the community with brand new backpacks, school supplies and snacks.

“We want to put a smile on these kids’ faces and provide some relief to their families,” Pastor Jessica DeArce said. “If this means we must go directly to them, knock at their door, and bless them, we will do so.”

