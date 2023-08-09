Iglesia Casa de Fé, Esperanza y Amor (House of Faith, Hope and Love Church), at 223 Sweetheart Ave. in Lake Placid, hosted its first Back-to-School Bash focused on the migrant community. In partnership with Ag Angels and other donors, they provided 72 kids from the community with brand new backpacks, school supplies and snacks.
“We want to put a smile on these kids’ faces and provide some relief to their families,” Pastor Jessica DeArce said. “If this means we must go directly to them, knock at their door, and bless them, we will do so.”
DeArce said that her goal is to keep serving the community and bring light and joy. She wants to bring something different to Lake Placid, and create a long-lasting impact in people’s lives with realistic expectations and through her testimony and life experiences.
“People may see that I am different,” DeArce said. “I dye my hair with vibrant colors. I am not meant to fit in a box. I want to bring a realistic point of view to your life so you are able to reflect yourself in me. If I have been able to do it, so can you.”
Even though their current focus right now is the Hispanic community, the church collaborated with other groups, churches and food pantries in the area.
DeArce encourages everyone with her popular slogan, “Prohibido Rendirse” (Don’t give up).