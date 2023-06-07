It’s time once again for The Lake Placid Garden Club’s Floral Arrangement Competition at the 32nd Annual Caladium Festival. Entries must be preregistered by Friday, July 21 by calling or texting Jennifer Marsh at 305-342-2467. Drop off your arrangement at the Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-Op, 132 E. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid, between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27. All arrangements must be picked up by 5 p.m. Saturday, July 29.
Caladium design must be at least 80% cut caladium. Judges will be looking for attractive displays that follow the three tenants of design, balance and proportion.