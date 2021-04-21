SEBRING — Jerry and Jo Marie Grinkiewicz of Sebring will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Avon Park, with a renewal of their wedding vows officiated by Pastor Fr. Ronnie Sisson after the 4 p.m. Mass.
The couple was married in Miami Lakes, Florida at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church on April 24, 1971.
Jerry is retired from Local 60 Insulators and Asbestos Workers where he worked for 45 years. Jo Marie is employed as District Manager with Sun Communities at Buttonwood Bay / Lake Josephine Resorts where she has worked for the past 14 years.
The couple will celebrate at their favorite annual anniversary spot for the past 20-plus years, Hutchinson Island, Florida.