SEBRING — On Oct. 10, 2022, Floyd and Jenny McClane had twice the reason to celebrate. It was their Birth-a-versary, Floyd’s 90th birthday and their 70th wedding anniversary.

When they married in 1952, Floyd was 20 and Jenny was almost 17. “I don’t know how we got our license, because I said I was 18, and he said he was 21,” Jenny explains. “Then we had to go tell my folks we were married.”

