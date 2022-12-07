SEBRING — On Oct. 10, 2022, Floyd and Jenny McClane had twice the reason to celebrate. It was their Birth-a-versary, Floyd’s 90th birthday and their 70th wedding anniversary.
When they married in 1952, Floyd was 20 and Jenny was almost 17. “I don’t know how we got our license, because I said I was 18, and he said he was 21,” Jenny explains. “Then we had to go tell my folks we were married.”
Originally from Arkansas, Floyd met Jenny in her hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana.
Jenny was raised Methodist, but her friend was “bugging” her to attend the Church of Christ with her. Jenny finally said, “If I go, will you stop bugging me?” Her friend promised. So, the first Sunday she went, she met Floyd.
“He says I’ve been bugging him ever since!” Jenny says with a laugh.
Floyd worked for 30 years with Western Electric. Jenny stayed at home and took care of their four children and the farm they lived on in Noblesville, Indiana, about 35 miles north of Indianapolis. They planted gardens, and she did most of the harvesting, canning, freezing and milking the cows. The McClanes chuckle as they recall, Floyd taught her how to milk, and then never did it again!
When their youngest son, Jeffery, was in high school, Jenny worked in the school cafeteria.
After Floyd retired, they traveled the United States, and have visited all 50 states.
In 1996, they joined the volunteer group called the Sojourners, associated with the Church of Christ. Sojourners travel the country to evangelize with Church of Christ congregations. They volunteered for 20 years at Bible camps, small churches and the Mount Dora Children’s Home. They did 100 sojourns, each lasting about three weeks at such locations as Alaska, California, Idaho, Indiana, Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, New York and Florida.
“It made us feel good, because we were kind of an example,” Jenny says. “Old retired people could just sit around if they wanted to.”
But not the McClanes. They sojourned until they were in their 80s, and then they had to stop due to health problems.
“I really miss it,” Jenny continues. “The spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak… We’ve been very blessed to see all that we saw.”
In their travels, the McClanes made friends all over the United States. One of those friends saved Floyd’s life.
On Jan. 24, 2016, without knowing it, Floyd had a mild heart attack while at church.
“He said he wasn’t feeling too well and wanted to go home,” Jenny says.
But a friend of theirs, who was a nurse, said, “We’re going to the emergency room.” Floyd then had a major heart attack at the hospital, but they had arrived there just in time.
“Oh boy, she was a friend indeed,” Jenny adds.
In 2018, Floyd and Jenny faced their greatest heartache: The death of their daughter, Christina, from lung cancer at the age of 63. “You’re not supposed to bury your children,” Jenny says. “She was a sweet and precious girl.”
The McClanes had four children together: David, Darlene, Christina and Jeffery. Now there are 18 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Their oldest son, David, brought them down to Lake Placid to live closer to him. They are now permanent residents, but, Jenny says, “We’ve still got to go back [to Indiana] this spring and get rid of a house full of stuff.”
They watch after each other, and occasionally play Euchre at the local clubhouse.
The McClanes have a fantastic sense of humor. When asked what has surprised them most about marriage, Floyd immediately says, “It’s so long!”
Has anything changed in their marriage over 70 years? The McClanes laugh. For 60 years, she did the cooking, and now he does the cooking!
But in all seriousness, Floyd explains the secret to a long and happy marriage: Faith. Jenny agrees. Floyd continues, “And when you make a promise, you keep it.”
Floyd and Jenny McClane attend Sebring Parkway Church of Christ.
To celebrate their Birth-a-versary, the McClanes went out to eat. Their son, David, also organized a surprise party for them at their community club house, including a Publix cake and ice cream from David’s ice cream truck.