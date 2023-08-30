National Honey Bee Day was Aug. 19th. Honey bees deserved their day in the sun. After all, they work most daylight hours, and their jobs never seem to end. They are working from the moment they chew their way out of the cell they developed in until the day they bring their last load of nectar and pollen to the hive.

One of the significant accomplishments of the honey bee is its pollinating services. It is claimed that they supply between 25% and 33% of the food we eat by pollinating many crops. Our choice of fruits and vegetables would be meager without them.

