SEBRING — Christie Spiegel has been chosen Elk of the Month for March 2023. Spiegel has been such an asset to this organization by her dedication, energy and talents. She took over as kitchen manager last year and along with her devoted crew, she manages to feed on an average of 25-30 people on Tuesday nights, and 70-\80 people on Friday nights. Her most popular meals on Fridays are the fish fry and steak night (both can range from 100 to 150).
With the food costs skyrocketing, she has done an excellent job with purchasing and inventory. She has recently taken on the chairmanship of the Lodge outside events and oversees the renting of the Lodge rooms and caters when requested.