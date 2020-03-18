Yard and bake sale
SEBRING — Sebring Church of the Brethren will host a Yard & Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28, at the church, 700 S. Pine Street in Sebring. Tables still available for $10 per table. For information or to reserve a table, contact Terry Smalley at sebringcob@outlook.com or call the church at 863-385-1597. Sale will be held indoors and outdoors.
Dinner and a movie
SEBRING — Sebring Church of the Brethren will host Dinner and a Movie starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 20, at the church, 700 S. Pine Street in Sebring. Dinner will be tacos, taco salad and dessert. Popcorn and other snacks will be available. Donations appreciated. The movie will be “War Room,” from the creators of “Fireproof” and “Courageous.” For more information, contact the church at sebringcob@outlook.com or 863-385-1597.
Trash and treasure sale
LAKE PLACID — The Council of Catholic Women of Lake Placid, Inc. present a Trash & Treasure Overstock Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28, at B & R Warehouses parking lot, 722 U.S. 27 South in Lake Placid.