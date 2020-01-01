Mark Murphy and Burchfield Brothers in concert
AVON PARK — Mark Murphy and The Burchfield Brothers will present a concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, in the Tabernacle at Avon Park Holiness Camp, 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. (across from Walmart). A free will offering will be taken. All are welcome. For information, call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com.
Gospel fundraiser concert
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp is having a Fundraiser Gospel Music Concert with Jonathan White at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in the Tabernacle at Avon Park Holiness Camp, 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park. For information, call the office at 863-453-6831.
Kings Brass winter concert
SEBRING — Tim Zimmerman and his King’s Brass will be returning to First Church United Methodist at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the church, 126 S. Pine Street, Sebring, to perform their new Winter Concert Series. By teaming together, these professionals from around the United States perform 150 concerts each year with music for the whole family. Please tell your friends, family and neighbors that they are invited to this concert. Tickets are not required as a freewill offering will be taken during the evening. You do not want to miss this concert.
Annual yard sale
AVON PARK — Resurrection Lutheran Church will hold its Annual (Indoor) Yard Sale on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Many items with the exception of clothing and shoes will be offered for sale starting at 8 a.m. The doors will close at 2 p.m. Everything must go! The church is at 324 East Main Street, corner of Main and Memorial Ave. in Avon Park.