Weekly meditation classes
SEBRING — Epiphany Zen Center will offer weekly meditation classes and practice 7-8:30 p.m. beginning Thursday, March 5, in the Interfaith Chapel, 3115 Hope Street in Sebring (use church’s office entrance). Several styles will be introduced, no experience necessary. Taught by resident Zen teacher, Rev. David Astor Sensei. For information, call 443-994-3551 or visit epiphanyzencenter.com.
Indiana Wesleyan Chorale in concert
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp will have Indiana Wesleyan Chorale in concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5 in the Tabernacle. The 62-voice ensemble with membership decided by competitive audition represents a wide spectrum of fields of study, and seeks to worship Jesus Christ through a diverse repertoire of music, including sacred classics, hymns, spirituals and contemporary compositions. A free will offering will be taken. All are welcome. The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park, across from Walmart. Call 863-453-6831, email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Fundraiser turkey dinner
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp is having a Fundraiser Turkey Dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 in the Dining Hall. Avon Park Holiness Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park (across from Walmart). Questions, call the office at 863-453-6831. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children aged 10 and under. There will also be a Silent Auction and music entertainment.
Leckrones Set to Inspire in Sebring
SEBRING — Larry and Tamla Leckrone will bring inspirational messages and music during special meetings on March 8-11, hosted by the Church of the Nazarene, beginning with a concert on Saturday, March 7, at 7 p.m. The public is cordially invited. Inspirational meetings with the Leckrones also include Sunday, March 8 at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m., and nightly Monday-Wednesday, March 9-11 at 7 p.m. The Church of the Nazarene is located three blocks from the Circle of Sebring at 420 S. Pine Street. The congregation is celebrating 75 years of service to the community as of last June, and hosts a weekly food distribution through the House of Hope on Sundays at 5:00 p.m.
Southeast Tour 2020
SEBRING — St. John United Methodist Church welcomes Duke University Chorale at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 9, at the church, 33631 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring, behind the Sebring Walmart. For more information, visit music.duke.edu/ensembles/chorale.
Messiah in the Passover
SEBRING — A vivid and exciting demonstration showing how Jesus fulfilled the ancient feast of Passover, “Messiah in the Passover,” will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 15, at Highlands Community Church, 3005 New Life Way in Sebring. Conducted by Jim Fox, of Chosen People Ministries. Open to the public. The Christian as well as the Jewish community are invited. For more information, call 863-214-3541.