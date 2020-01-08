Skylarks in concert
SEBRING — Come listen and dance to the sounds of big band music by the Skylarks at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Agnes Episcopal Church Hall, 3840 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Tickets are a $10 donation at the door. Snacks and drinks are available for a donation or bring your own.
Winter in the Word services
AVON PARK — Community Bible Church will host “Winter in the Word” services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12; at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13 through Saturday, Jan. 18; 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, at Community Bible Church of Avon Park, 1400 County Road 17A North in Avon Park. Featuring guests Dr. Nina G. Gunter, general superintendent Emerita and music by Mark Dubbeld Family. For more information, contact the church at 863-452-5643 or office@avonparkchurch.org.
Wacaster Family in concert
SEBRING — The Wacaster Family will perform at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, at Church of the Nazarene, 420 S. Pine Street in Sebring.
Steps for Success
SEBRING — The Dream Whisperer presents, “Steps For Success,” with Matha Newman, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 18, Bountiful Blessings Church of God, 820 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Sebring. Register today for a free gift by texting DREAM to 40691. For information, call Patricia Newman at 407-394-5217 or Crystal Wilson at 954-918-6240.
BBQ fundraiser
SEBRING — Bountiful Blessings Church of God will host a BBQ Fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the church, 820 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Sebring. Chicken $10, ribs $12 or combo for $15. Sides include baked beans, corn on the cob, bread and a drink included. Walk-ins welcomed! All proceeds go towards “Back to School Bash 2020.” For information, call 863-243-2789.
Men’s Glee Club performs
LAKE PLACID — The Miami University Men’s Glee Club will perform a concert at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at the Genesis Center in Lake Placid, 218 E. Belleview Street, for the benefit of Highlands County residents.
Prayer and Praise conference
SEBRING — Bountiful Blessings Church of God will host the Prayer and Praise Conference Thursday, Jan. 23 through Saturday, Jan. 25, at the church, 820 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Sebring. For more information, call the state office at 321-632-5660 or visit cocoastrong.org.
100 Men in Black
AVON PARK — New Mount Olive African Methodist Episcopal Church presents 100 Men In Black Praising God at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the church, 818 South Delaney Ave. in Avon Park. Featuring Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Derrien Bonney and the Messenger, Rev. Gregory Gay from Mount Olive AME Church Tampa.