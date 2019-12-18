Silent Night dinner and show
SEBRING — Under the Oaks Opry presents Silent Night on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 3414 Beck Ave. in Sebring. Must RSVP. Tickets $20 donation. Dinner at 4:30 p.m. Show at 6 p.m. featuring The Wacaster Family and friends. Dinner includes turkey or ham, mashed potatoes, dressing, green beans, roll and choice of beverage. For information or RSVP, call 863-273-1890.
Community-wide Christmas Eve service
SEBRING — Unity Life Enrichment Centre invites you to come experience a Community-Wide Christmas Eve service on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at Unity Life Enrichment Centre, 10417 S Orange Blossom Blvd, between SR 66 and Lake Josephine Road. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. A time of personal devotional candle lighting and quiet meditation begins at 7:30 p.m. The Candlelight Christ Mass Service begins at 8 p.m. Everyone, regardless of church affiliation, is invited to experience this beautiful service, which includes communion. Unity Life Enrichment Centre is located at 10417 S Orange Blossom Blvd. For more information, call 863-471-1122.
Gospel fundraiser concert
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp is having a Fundraiser Gospel Music Concert with Jonathan White at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in the Tabernacle at Avon Park Holiness Camp, 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park. For information, call the office at 863-453-6831.
Kings Brass winter concert
SEBRING — Tim Zimmerman and his King’s Brass will be returning to First Church United Methodist at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the church, 126 S. Pine Street, Sebring, to perform their new Winter Concert Series. By teaming together, these professionals from around the United States perform 150 concerts each year with music for the whole family. Please tell your friends, family and neighbors that they are invited to this concert. Tickets are not required as a freewill offering will be taken during the evening. You do not want to miss this concert.
Annual yard sale
AVON PARK –Resurrection Lutheran Church will hold its Annual (Indoor) Yard Sale on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Many items with the exception of clothing and shoes will be offered for sale starting at 8 a.m. The doors will close at 2 p.m. Everything must go! The church is at 324 East Main Street, corner of Main and Memorial Ave. in Avon Park.