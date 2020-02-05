Valentine Gala & Dinner
SEBRING — The Sebring Church of the Nazarene presents a Valentine Gala & Dinner with Jerry Nelson on Friday, Feb. 14, at Sebring Church of the Nazarene, 420 S. Pine Street. Meal starts at 6 p.m. and concert at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 for singles, $14 per couple or $6 for widows. A free will offering will be taken for the pianist. For information, or tickets, contact the church office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at 863-385-0400.
Dinner and a movie
SEBRING — Sebring Church of the Brethren invites you to Dinner and a Movie to view the Christian film, “Flywheel” at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at the church, 700 S. Pine Street. Dinner will be spaghetti, salad and dessert. Popcorn and other snacks will be available. Donations appreciated. For information, contact the church at 863-385-1597.
Evangelism conference
SEBRING — Bountiful Blessings Church of God will host a the 6th annual Evangelism Conference at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 27-28 and 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the church, 820 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Sebring. With Prophet Aaron McCray and Dr. Brenda Kelly. For information, contact Rev. Marilyn Rodriguez at 863-214-5833.
Women’s retreat
AVON PARK — First Baptist Church of Avon Park will hold Transformed Hearts, a women’s retreat, from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 6 and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 7, at the church, 100 N. Lake Ave. in Avon Park. Meal provided. Led by Sharon Beougher. Early registration $25 through Jan. 31 then $35. Registration ends Feb. 23. Register at the church or fbcap.net.
Weekly meditation classes
SEBRING — Epiphany Zen Center will offer weekly meditation classes and practice 7-8:30 p.m. beginning Thursday, March 5, in the Interfaith Chapel, 3115 Hope Street in Sebring (use church’s office entrance). Several styles will be introduced, no experience necessary. Taught by resident Zen teacher, Rev. David Astor Sensei. For information, call 443-994-3551 or visit epiphanyzencenter.com.