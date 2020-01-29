Ladies luncheon
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp is having a ladies luncheon and program with Janene and Elena Dubbeld as speakers and singers with the theme “Grace,” at noon on Thursday, Jan. 30, in the dining hall at Avon Park Holiness Camp, 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park. Cost is $25. For tickets, call Ann Fisher at 724-698-9665.
Church-wide garage sale
LAKE PLACID — Placid Lakes Baptist Church is having a Church-Wide Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday, Feb. 1, to raise money for a mission trip.
Ladies Day
SEBRING — The Sebring Parkway Church of Christ will hold their annual Ladies Day from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the church, 3800 Sebring Parkway. This year’s theme is “Let Your Light Shine.” Guest speaker is Saundra Morgan of Benton Harbor, Michigan. Registration and coffee bar available starting at 8:30 a.m. Mid-Morning brunch included. For information, call 863-385-7443.
Dinner and a movie
SEBRING — Sebring Church of the Brethren invites you to Dinner and a Movie to view the Christian film, “Flywheel” at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at the church, 700 S. Pine Street. Dinner will be spaghetti, salad and dessert. Popcorn and other snacks will be available. Donations appreciated. For information, contact the church at 863-385-1597.
Evangelism conference
SEBRING — Bountiful Blessings Church of God will host a the 6th annual Evangelism Conference at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 27-28 and 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the church, 820 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Sebring. With Prophet Aaron McCray and Dr. Brenda Kelly. For information, contact Rev. Marilyn Rodriguez at 863-214-5833.
Women’s retreat
AVON PARK — First Baptist Church of Avon Park will hold Transformed Hearts, a women’s retreat, from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 6 and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 7, at the church, 100 N. Lake Ave. in Avon Park. Meal provided. Led by Sharon Beougher. Early registration $25 through Jan. 31 then $35. Registration ends Feb. 23. Register at the church or fbcap.net.