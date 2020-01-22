Prayer and Praise conference
SEBRING — Bountiful Blessings Church of God will host the Prayer and Praise Conference Thursday, Jan. 23 through Saturday, Jan. 25, at the church, 820 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Sebring. For more information, call the state office at 321-632-5660 or visit cocoastrong.org.
Trash and treasure sale
LAKE PLACID — St. James Catholic Church will hold its annual Trash and Treasures Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, in the Social Hall, 3380 Placid View Drive in Lake Placid.
Skylarks at St. Agnes
SEBRING — St. Agnes Church welcomes The Skylarks in concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at the church, 3840 Lakeview Drive. Entry is a $10 donation at the door. Snacks and drinks are available for a donation or bring your own.
Annual yard sale
AVON PARK — Resurrection Lutheran Church will hold its Annual (Indoor) Yard Sale on Saturday, Jan. 25. Many items with the exception of clothing and shoes will be offered for sale starting at 8 a.m. The doors will close at 2 p.m. Everything must go! The church is at 324 East Main Street, corner of Main and Memorial Ave. in Avon Park.
BBQ fundraiser
SEBRING — Bountiful Blessings Church of God will host a BBQ Fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the church, 820 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Sebring. Chicken $10, ribs $12 or combo for $15. Sides include baked beans, corn on the cob, bread and a drink included. Walk-ins welcomed! All proceeds go towards “Back to School Bash 2020.” For information, call 863-243-2789.
100 Men in Black
AVON PARK — New Mount Olive African Methodist Episcopal Church presents 100 Men In Black Praising God at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the church, 818 South Delaney Ave. in Avon Park. Featuring Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Derrien Bonney and the Messenger, Rev. Gregory Gay from Mount Olive AME Church Tampa.
Spaghetti dinner at St. John
SEBRING — St. John United Methodist Church will hold a Spaghetti Dinner on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Serving times are 4, 5 and 6 p.m. The price is $8 for adults and children 12 and under are free. Walk-ins and Carry-out tickets available at the door. The Church is located behind Walmart at 33631 Grand Prix Drive. For more information, please call 863-382-1736.
Ladies luncheon
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp is having a ladies luncheon and program with Janene and Elena Dubbeld as speakers and singers with the theme “Grace,” at noon on Thursday, Jan. 30, in the dining hall at Avon Park Holiness Camp, 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park. Cost is $25. For tickets, call Ann Fisher at 724-698-9665.
Church-wide garage sale
LAKE PLACID — Placid Lakes Baptist Church is having a Church-Wide Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday, Feb. 1, to raise money for a mission trip.
Dinner and a movie
SEBRING — Sebring Church of the Brethren invites you to Dinner and a Movie to view the Christian film, “Flywheel” at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at the church, 700 S. Pine Street. Dinner will be spaghetti, salad and dessert. Popcorn and other snacks will be available. Donations appreciated. For information, contact the church at 863-385-1597.
Evangelism conference
SEBRING — Bountiful Blessings Church of God will host a the 6th annual Evangelism Conference at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 27-28 and 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the church, 820 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Sebring. With Prophet Aaron McCray and Dr. Brenda Kelly. For information, contact Rev. Marilyn Rodriguez at 863-214-5833.
Women’s retreat
AVON PARK — First Baptist Church of Avon Park will hold Transformed Hearts, a women’s retreat, from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 6 and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 7, at the church, 100 N. Lake Ave. in Avon Park. Meal provided. Led by Sharon Beougher. Early registration $25 through Jan. 31 then $35. Registration ends Feb. 23. Register at the church or fbcap.net.