Chili supper
SEBRING — The First Christian Church Disciples of Christ of Sebring will hold a Chili Supper from 4:30-6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, at 510 Poinsettia Street. The meal includes chili, cornbread, coleslaw, choice of homemade desserts and a drink for $8. Tickets available at the door. The public is invited.
Coming to the Genesis Center
LAKE PLACID — First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid presents three new concert experiences coming to the Genesis Center, 218 E. Belleview Street:
The Burchfield Brothers free in concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 17.
The Booth Brothers, $12 admission at the door at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 18.
The SKY Family from Prince Edward Island will perform Celtic Revival at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
All events held in the Genesis Center.
Steps for Success
SEBRING — The Dream Whisperer presents, “Steps For Success,” with Matha Newman, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 18, Bountiful Blessings Church of God, 820 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Sebring. Register today for a free gift by texting DREAM to 40691. For information, call Patricia Newman at 407-394-5217 or Crystal Wilson at 954-918-6240.
Trash and treasure sale
LAKE PLACID — St. James Catholic Church will hold its annual Trash and Treasures Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, in the Social Hall, 3380 Placid View Drive in Lake Placid.
BBQ fundraiser
SEBRING — Bountiful Blessings Church of God will host a BBQ Fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the church, 820 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Sebring. Chicken $10, ribs $12 or combo for $15. Sides include baked beans, corn on the cob, bread and a drink included. Walk-ins welcomed! All proceeds go towards “Back to School Bash 2020.” For information, call 863-243-2789.
Adams Voice in concert
AVON PARK — Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church welcomes Adams Voice in concert at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the church, 2600 N. Highlands Blvd.
Bluegrass Gospel Sing
AVON PARK — Calvary Baptist Church will host its annual Bluegrass Gospel Sing at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, at the church, 2220 U.S. 27 South in Avon Park. A delicious meal will be served afterwards. Featuring the group, Trust In Him, from Lakeland. Admission is free. A love offering will be received. For information, call the church at 863-452-5220.
Men’s Glee Club performs
LAKE PLACID — The Miami University Men’s Glee Club will perform a concert at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at the Genesis Center in Lake Placid, 218 E. Belleview Street, for the benefit of Highlands County residents.
Prayer and Praise conference
SEBRING — Bountiful Blessings Church of God will host the Prayer and Praise Conference Thursday, Jan. 23 through Saturday, Jan. 25, at the church, 820 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Sebring. For more information, call the state office at 321-632-5660 or visit cocoastrong.org.
Annual yard sale
AVON PARK — Resurrection Lutheran Church will hold its Annual (Indoor) Yard Sale on Saturday, Jan. 25. Many items with the exception of clothing and shoes will be offered for sale starting at 8 a.m. The doors will close at 2 p.m. Everything must go! The church is at 324 East Main Street, corner of Main and Memorial Ave. in Avon Park.
100 Men in Black
AVON PARK — New Mount Olive African Methodist Episcopal Church presents 100 Men In Black Praising God at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the church, 818 South Delaney Ave. in Avon Park. Featuring Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Derrien Bonney and the Messenger, Rev. Gregory Gay from Mount Olive AME Church Tampa.
Spaghetti dinner at St. John
SEBRING — St. John United Methodist Church will hold a Spaghetti Dinner on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Serving times are 4, 5 and 6 p.m. The price is $8 for adults and children 12 and under are free. Walk-ins and Carry-out tickets available at the door. The Church is located behind Walmart at 33631 Grand Prix Drive. For more information, please call 863-382-1736.
Ladies luncheon
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp is having a ladies luncheon and program with Janene and Elena Dubbeld as speakers and singers with the theme “Grace,” at noon on Thursday, Jan. 30, in the dining hall at Avon Park Holiness Camp, 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park. Cost is $25. For tickets, call Ann Fisher at 724-698-9665.