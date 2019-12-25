Chanukah in the Park
SEBRING — Chanukah in the Park will take place at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, at Sadie Kahn Park, 139 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. Free and open to the public, there will be music, doughnuts and prayer.
Watch night service
SEBRING — Pastor Willie J. Hayes and the Saints of Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, Sebring, cordially invite everyone to join us at our Watch Night Service at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 870 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Sebring. A Spirit-Filled Worship service is planned. We will also break bread together at our adjoining Fellowship Hall at the conclusion of our service. Come and welcome in 2020 with us by praising Almighty God for his steadfast love and blessings. Everyone is welcome!
Gospel fundraiser concert
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp is having a Fundraiser Gospel Music Concert with Jonathan White at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in the Tabernacle at Avon Park Holiness Camp, 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park. For information, call the office at 863-453-6831.
Kings Brass winter concert
SEBRING — Tim Zimmerman and his King’s Brass will be returning to First Church United Methodist at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the church, 126 S. Pine Street, Sebring, to perform their new Winter Concert Series. By teaming together, these professionals from around the United States perform 150 concerts each year with music for the whole family. Please tell your friends, family and neighbors that they are invited to this concert. Tickets are not required as a freewill offering will be taken during the evening. You do not want to miss this concert.
Annual yard sale
AVON PARK — Resurrection Lutheran Church will hold its Annual (Indoor) Yard Sale on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Many items with the exception of clothing and shoes will be offered for sale starting at 8 a.m. The doors will close at 2 p.m. Everything must go! The church is at 324 East Main Street, corner of Main and Memorial Ave. in Avon Park.
Annual Hope Street fair
SEBRING — Emmanuel United Church of Christ is looking for vendors for their annual Hope Street Fair to be held Saturday, March 14, 2020. Looking for artisans in glass, pottery, art, photography, wood as well as vintage collectors, retail quality homemade jams, fruit, candy and more. For information and an application, please call Sam Darley at 863-273-6804.