Positive Music concert
SEBRING — Unity Life Enrichment Centre opens their doors once again by bringing a group of Singer/Songwriters to Highlands County at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at the church, 10417 S. Orange Blossom Blvd. in Sebring, between SR 66 and Lake Josephine Road, on the way to Henscratch Farms. Award winning artist Denise Rosier, multi-platinum songwriter/recorder Harold Payne and award winning singer Sue K. Riley.Tickets are $20 each and available at the door. For information, contact Unity of Sebring at 863-471-1122.
Dinner and a movie
SEBRING — Sebring Church of the Brethren invites you to Dinner and a Movie to view the Christian film, “Flywheel” at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at the church, 700 S. Pine Street. Dinner will be spaghetti, salad and dessert. Popcorn and other snacks will be available. Donations appreciated. For information, contact the church at 863-385-1597.
God’s Bible College
AVON PARK — The College Choir from God’s Bible School and College in Cincinnati, Ohio will be performing at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Avon Park Association, 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park is located on the Interdenominational Conference Grounds 1200 block of U.S. 27 North.
Evangelism conference
SEBRING — Bountiful Blessings Church of God will host the 6th annual Evangelism Conference at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 27-28 and 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the church, 820 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Sebring. With Prophet Aaron McCray and Dr. Brenda Kelly. For information, contact Rev. Marilyn Rodriguez at 863-214-5833.
Craft and yard sale
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp Ladies Auxiliary are having a Craft and Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 29, in the dining hall at Avon Park Holiness Camp, 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park.
Weekly meditation classes
SEBRING — Epiphany Zen Center will offer weekly meditation classes and practice 7-8:30 p.m. beginning Thursday, March 5, in the Interfaith Chapel, 3115 Hope Street in Sebring (use church’s office entrance). Several styles will be introduced, no experience necessary. Taught by resident Zen teacher, Rev. David Astor Sensei. For information, call 443-994-3551 or visit epiphanyzencenter.com.
Women’s retreat
AVON PARK — First Baptist Church of Avon Park will hold Transformed Hearts, a women’s retreat, from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 6 and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 7, at the church, 100 N. Lake Ave. in Avon Park. Meal provided. Led by Sharon Beougher. Early registration $25 through Jan. 31 then $35. Registration ends Feb. 23. Register at the church or fbcap.net.