Evangelism conference
SEBRING — Bountiful Blessings Church of God will host the 6th annual Evangelism Conference at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 27-28 and 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the church, 820 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Sebring. With Prophet Aaron McCray and Dr. Brenda Kelly. For information, contact Rev. Marilyn Rodriguez at 863-214-5833.
Craft and yard sale
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp Ladies Auxiliary are having a Craft and Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 29, in the dining hall at Avon Park Holiness Camp, 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park.
Weekly meditation classes
SEBRING — Epiphany Zen Center will offer weekly meditation classes and practice 7-8:30 p.m. beginning Thursday, March 5, in the Interfaith Chapel, 3115 Hope Street in Sebring (use church’s office entrance). Several styles will be introduced, no experience necessary. Taught by resident Zen teacher, Rev. David Astor Sensei. For information, call 443-994-3551 or visit epiphanyzencenter.com.
Fundraiser turkey dinner
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp is having a Fundraiser Turkey Dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 in the Dining Hall. Avon Park Holiness Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park (across from Walmart). Questions, call the office at 863-453-6831. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children aged 10 and under. There will also be a Silent Auction and music entertainment.
Southeast Tour 2020
SEBRING — St. John United Methodist Church welcomes Duke University Chorale at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 9, at the church, 33631 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring, behind the Sebring Walmart. For more information, visit music.duke.edu/ensembles/chorale.
Messiah in the Passover
SEBRING — A vivid and exciting demonstration showing how Jesus fulfilled the ancient feast of Passover, “Messiah in the Passover,” will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 15, at Highlands Community Church, 3005 New Life Way in Sebring. Conducted by Jim Fox, of Chosen People Ministries. Open to the public. The Christian as well as the Jewish community are invited. For more information, call 863-214-3541.