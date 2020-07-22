Local food drive
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Knights of Columbus have put together a food drive and drop-off for Manna Ministries on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 3380 Placid View Drive in Lake Placid.
Huge indoor garage sale
SEBRING — The Sebring Church of the Brethren will host a Huge Indoor Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 through Saturday, July 25, at the church, 700 S. Pine Street in Sebring. Entrance at side door (Blough Hall). For more information, call the church at 863-385-1597.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — We are still doing the “Grab & Go Meals” on Wednesday evenings (4-5:30 p.m.). Please RSVP by Wednesday 3:45 with name, number of meals and pickup time. 863-385-1597. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597 or email Sebringcob@gmail.com. The church is at 700 S. Pine Street.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — The congregation continues to meet weekly at 9 a.m. in the grove, next to the recreation hall. On Sunday, July 26, we will observe Christmas in July, an annual celebration recognizing that the birth of Christ should not be limited to one particular time. Christmas music will be part of the service, with Pastor Cecil Hess speaking on “Why Not Christmas Year Round?” The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Redeemer
AVON PARK — The Thrift Store is now open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is at 910 W. Martin Road in Avon Park, Call 863-453-5664.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Senior Pastor Jon Beck will bring the morning message. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, July 26, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will give the sermon, “Being Salt and Light,” from Matthew 5:13-16. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, July 26, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “You Are Special to...” from Deuteronomy 7:6-9. Bible Study will be Psalm 33. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, July 26, Pastor Jim Skaggs message in the morning worship service will be, “Better Be Ready.” We continue to encourage physical distancing in our worship services. The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.