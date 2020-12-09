Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp (across from Walmart) will have a worship service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11 with Claude and Marilynn Meyers, One Missions Society serving over 43 years as educators of missionary children in Taiwan, Japan, Asia, Ukraine, Portugal, India and Mozambique. They founded schools for missionary children in Asia, Ukraine and Mozambique. On Tuesday, in the Tabernacle will be the final bible study of the Minor Prophets — Nahum, Habakkuk, and Zepaniah with Rev. Lynda Boardman. The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Services are held each Sunday at 9 a.m. in the picnic grove next to the Recreation Hall. On Sunday, Dec. 6, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “Inkeepers Are Still Busy.” Special music by Vicki Hall. Nondenominational and open to the public. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 13, the message given by Rev. Gerry Johnson will be “The Songs of Christmas: Angel’s Song.” R.T. Byrum will lead the Sunday School in a lesson from I Corinthians 8 and 9, “Freedom within the will of God and the rights of an Apostle.” The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. Call 863-471-6140.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Dec. 13, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “Mary’s Christmas Song.” Dale Sivil will sing “Mary Did You Know?” If you can’t attend, watch on Facebook. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 13, Please join us for worship as Pastor Stephen Ahrens will give the sermon, “Animal Planet — The Lamb,” from Hebrews 9:12-28; John 1:29. Sunday evening at 6 p.m. we are holding an Outdoor Movie Night featuring “The Nativity Story.” Bring your lawn chair or sit in your car and turn on the radio to listen.The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Like us on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine), email us at fbclakejo@gmail.com or call 863-655-1524.
City-Wide Christmas experience
SEBRING — First Baptist Church in Sebring will host a city-wide Christmas Worship Experience during two performances, at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, at 200 E. Center Ave. in Sebring. The experience is entitled “Glory Touching Earth. The wearing of masks is encouraged but not required. Hand sanitizer available at all entrances. Concert is free to the public. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. every night.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 13, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will give the sermon. Adult Bible study Wednesday morning. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
FUMC celebrates 100 years
AVON PARK — The First United Methodist Church of Avon Park is planning a festival to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the church sanctuary. The festival will be held on the church grounds at 200 S. Lake Ave. in Avon Park on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Admission is free to the public. There will be free games for children, music, entertainment, exhibits and demonstrations, food and fun. Craft vendors or non profit organizations interested in participating are urged to contact the church office at 863-453-3759 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. until noon or e-mail fumcap.sec@gmail.com.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 13, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon, “We Need the Heart of the Shepherd” from Luke 2:8-20. We Need the Heart of the Shepherd deals with what was in the heart of the shepherds, and why did God choose these shepherds to announce the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ. We will continue practicing social distancing. The church is at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 13, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Just Everything” from 1 Thessalonians 5:16-24. Communion will be served. Christmas Program on Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.