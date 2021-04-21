Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — We are pleased to announce that our morning worship services are now held in the recreation hall each Sunday. Social distancing and masks are in place. On Sunday, April 25, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject, “Does Prayer Have Limitations?” Special music by Vicki Hall. Service is traditional and non-denominational. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For further information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — The message for Sunday, April 25 by Pastor Daryl Brezee will be, “He is Alive & I Am Alive.” Chaplain R.T. Byrum will continue in the Sunday school hour with lessons from 1 Corinthians 13. If you do not have a church home, come and join us and be loved. The church is located at 1015 N. Ridgewood Dr. See information for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday April 18, Pastor Toby Cribbs will begin a series of messages entitled, “The Bible: God’s Perfect Word.” This Sunday’s message will be from 2 Timothy 3:14-17, “The Perfection of the Holy Scriptures.” Everyone is welcome. If you can’t attend, watch on Facebook. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For information, call 863 453-3167.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, April 25, Rev. Jon Beck will deliver the sermon based on scripture from Matthew 7:13-14. Nursery is available for the morning service. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, April 25, a special time 10:30 a.m., for a Special Day — “Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.” We are going to honor those who bravely serve our community with a special service, gifts and a catered meal afterwards. We invite all county, state, and federal law enforcement in our area along with their families. Also, on Wednesday, April 28 the Blood Mobile will be here from 4:30-7:30 p.m. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Dr. in Sebring. Please visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524 for more information.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Rev. Bob Johnson’s sermon for the Sunday, May 2 service is entitled “All That is Written,” based on John 20:30-31 and 21:24-25. Special music will be provided by Bob and Maxine Johnson. The church is located at 206 E. Lagrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and handicapped parking. The church doors open at 10:30 a.m. and seating has been marked for social distancing. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, April 25, Rev. Darrell Peer will deliver the sermon entitled “The Light”, with scripture from John 1:4-13. The church is located at 319 Poinsettia Ave. For further information, call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon this Sunday, April 25, will be “Danger Ahead — Progressive Christianity” with scripture from – 1 Timothy 4:16; 2 Timothy 4:1-5. We will continue practicing social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, April 25, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon is titled “What A Change!” It is based on Acts 4:1-12. It will be in-home services. The church is located at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. For more information, call, 863-835-2405.