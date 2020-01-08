Avon Park Christian Church
AVON PARK — Join the church this Sunday as they Spend Time in the Word with Pastor Greg Ratliff. The church is at 1016 West Camphor Street. Call 863-453-5334.
Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp will have a service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10 in the Tabernacle featuring speaker Mark Murphy and the Burchfield Brothers. A free will offering will be taken. Bible Study on Tuesday at 10 a.m. taught by Dr. Blake Neff in Luce Lounge on Life of Joseph. The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park, across from Walmart. Call 863-453-6831, email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 12, the sermon will be delivered by Pastor David Smalley, “All Forgiven in Jesus Name” from Acts 10:34-43. Weekly church activities have resumed. Friday, Jan. 17, Potato Bar dinner 6 p.m. and “Overcomer” movie night. Donations accepted. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597 or email sebringcob@gmail.com. The church is at 700 S. Pine Street.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 12, Pastor Cecil Hess is preaching on the subject, “Come Before Winter.” Special music by the choir. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 12, Pastor Daryl Brezee will deliver the morning message “Exalted Life” from Ephesians 2. Les Unruh will continue the Bible Study in Romans 8 during Sunday school hour. Donna Clawson will begin a new class studying the book, “Birthright” by David Neeham. The church is at 1015 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Jan. 12, Pastor Toby Cribbs will preach the message from Psalm 31:1-5. Special music will be provided. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Jan. 12, Senior Pastor Jon Beck, will preach service. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 12, Pastor Darrell A. Peer will deliver the sermon, “People Believed Because of Jesus” from John 4:39-45. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 12, Pastor Ted Moore will give the service “Then Jesus Came Calling” from John 1:1-13. Communion is offered during the service every Sunday. Service will include special by Jewell Thomas. The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-835-2051.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 12, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Baptism” from Matthew 3:13-17. Bible Study will be Psalm 23. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 12, Pastor John Davis will deliver the sermon, “Baptism” from Matthew 3:13-17. Fellowship with beverages and sweets to follow service. Bible Study on Tuesday. The Church is at 5887 US Hwy 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 12, Pastor Bill Baldwin will deliver the sermon, “The Wesley Covenant Renewal Service” from Deuteronomy 30:11-14 and Galatians 5:13-26. A special duet, “Nobody,” performed by Doug Foutch and Lorraine Baldwin. Annual Yard Sale and Bake Sale will be held on Friday, Jan. 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 12, Rev. Ronald DeGenaro, Jr. will bring the sermon, “Who I Once Was!” from Ephesians 2:1-10. Nursery available at all services. The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive. Call 863-382-1736.