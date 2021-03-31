First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — Holy Week services begin Palm Sunday, March 28, with special music celebrating Jesus’ triumphal entry.
Maundy Thursday, April 1, there will be a catered dinner at 6 p.m. in the Genesis Center, followed by a demonstration of the Jewish Seder. Everyone is encouraged to attend. The evening promises to be a blessing as members and guests fellowship together, and as learn how the Passover meal foreshadows the life and ministry of Jesus Christ.
Good Friday, April 2, is one of the most important dates on the church calendar, and the annual Good Friday service is typically one of the most powerful programs of the year. Come to the sanctuary at 7 p.m. for this reflection with the handbells and choir on the suffering and atonement of Christ, which purchased our salvation once and for all. This concert will be held in the sanctuary. Masks are encouraged for the benefit of your neighbors.
Easter Sunday, April 4, special music at all three services will celebrate the highpoint of the Christian year, Christ’s victory over sin and death and the pledge that His resurrection is of our own glorious resurrection. Please join us as we celebrate in word and song that Christ the Lord is risen indeed. The church is at 117 N. Oak Ave. in Lake Placid. Call 863-465-2742.
Byrd Family gospel
LAKE PLACID — First Assembly of God welcomes The Byrd Family Bluegrass and Gospel in concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 10, in the gym at the church, 327 Plumosa St. in Lake Placid (by Golden Corral). There will be a free chili dinner by the Prime Timers, no carryouts. The Byrd Family will sing at 6:30 p.m. There will be a second performance at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, April 11 at First Assembly of God.