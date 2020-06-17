Local food drive
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Knights of Columbus have put together a food drive and drop-off for Manna Ministries on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 3380 Placid View Drive in Lake Placid.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — The congregation will continue to meet at 9 a.m. each Sunday in the church grove, outside the recreation hall. Pastor Cecil Hess is preaching on the subject “What Gifts Can You Bring?” from Matthew 2. Special music will also be part of the service. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, June 21, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Ever Feel Like Quitting?” from Jeremiah 20:7-13. Because of the coronavirus increase we encourage you to have home services. Further notice if service will be held at The Morris Chapel. More info will be sent out closer the date.The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
St. Francis Thrift Store
LAKE PLACID — The St. Francis of Assisi Anglican Episcopal Church Thrift Store has reopened. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The thrift store is at 43 Lake June Road in Lake Placid. Call 863-699-0221.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
Pastor Jim Scaggs message in the morning worship service on Father’s Day will be “The Love Of Our Heavenly Father.” We encourage physical distancing as we continue our worship services. The church is located at 3413 Sebring Parkway in Sebring.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
On Sunday, June 21 Rev. Darrell A. Peer will give the sermon “Blessed are the Merciful” from Matthew 5:7 at 11 a.m. Sunday school will take place at 9:30 a.m. in fellowship hall. Adult Study will take place June 24 at 10:30 a.m. in fellowship hall. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
On Sunday, June 21, the Praise and Worship Service begins at 10 a.m. with Pastor Frank Moore, while practicing social distancing,
The Sunday 9 a.m. Bible Study with John Bauer and the Sunday 4 p.m. Prayer & Praise with John Bauer have resumed. On Wednesday, June 24, the 6 p.m. Midweek Gathering with Pastor Frank Moore will take place.
The Church is located at 2705 Alt. 27 South (behind Publix)in Sebring. Call 863-273-5031.