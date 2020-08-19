Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — The Sebring Church of the Brethren is open for Sunday morning worship but the building is closed the rest of the week, while we practice social distancing. Services are also available on our YouTube channel which is “sebringcob church.” Follow us on Facebook “Sebring Church of the Brethren.” We will let you know when we resume our indoor activities. Please be safe and stay well. Call the office Tuesday through Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. if you have questions or need to get in touch with the Pastor. We are still doing the “Grab & Go Meals” on Wednesday evenings (4-5:30 p.m.). Please RSVP by Wednesday at noon with name, number of meals and pickup time, 863-385-1597. For more information, email Sebringcob@gmail.com. The church is at 700 S. Pine Street.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Services are held each Sunday at 9 a.m. in the picnic grove next to the Recreation Hall. On Sunday, Aug. 23, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “Three Questions We Are All Asked?” Special music is part of the service along with Congregational singing. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Redeemer
AVON PARK — The Thrift Store and church will be closed until further notice. The church is at 910 W. Martin Road in Avon Park, Call 863-453-5664.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Aug. 23 Pastor Toby Cribbs will deliver the message, “The Heart of a Healthy Church” from 1 Thessalonians 5:12-15. There will be special music. Everyone is welcome. If you can’t attend you can watch on Facebook. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Senior Pastor Jon Beck will bring the morning message. The nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Aug. 23, please join us for praise and worship as Pastor Stephen Ahrens continues his series with “John The Baptist — A Wild Forerunner.” Our Contemporary Service begins at 9:30 a.m. along with Junior Church for elementary-age children. We also have a Traditional Service at 11 a.m. You can follow us on Facebook. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Like us on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine), email us at fbclakejo@gmail.com or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Aug. 23, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will give the sermon, “Are You a Pilgrim or a Tourist?” from Jeremiah 12:1-5. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Aug. 23, while practicing social distancing, we will open our Praise and Worship Service with Pastor Frank Moore at 10 a.m. We are also resuming Sunday Bible Study with John Bauer at 9 a.m. and Sunday Prayer & Praise with John Bauer at 4 p.m. On Wednesday, at 6 p.m. is midweek Gathering with Pastor Frank Moore. The church is at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Aug. 23, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Do Not Conform, Be Transformed!” from Romans 12:2. Bible Study will be Psalm 85. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Aug. 16, Pastor Jim Skaggs message in the morning worship service will be, “The Lion of the Tribe of Judah.” Brother Weaver will lead the 6 p.m. Bible study. We continue to encourage physical distancing in our worship services. The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.