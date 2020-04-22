Atonement Lutheran Church
SEBRING — The church will not be holding worship services on Sunday until further notice. We will live stream Sunday worship services at 9:30 a.m. on our Facebook page atonementlutheranfl. The church is at 1178 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Call 863-385-0797.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Due to the risk involved with the gathering of large crowds, the congregation of the Church of Buttonwood Bay will cancel its Sunday worship services until further notice. Announcements will be made when the situation changes. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — We will have a Drive-in service on April 26. Everyone will remain in cars. Communion will be served. All are welcome. There will be special singing. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — The church invites you to a Drive-In Worship on Sunday, April 26 and Sunday, May 3, at 10 a.m. “Come as You Are, But Stay in Your Car’.
Safe way to enjoy worship!
. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Baptist Church of Lorida
LORIDA — The church has suspended regular services until further notice. Please check our web page fbclorida.org or call the office for further updates. The office will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursday mornings. The church is at 1927 Blessings Ave. in Lorida. Call 863-655-1878.
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — All ministries have been canceled. Events at the Genesis Center are also being canceled. There will not be food distribution through Grace Ministry in April. The church is at 117 N. Oak Ave. in Lake Placid. Call 863-465-2742. Fpclp.org.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Until the coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine restrictions have been lifted, Sunday services will be live streaming at The Heartland Christian Church Facebook page and on Youtube (Heartland Christian Church Sebring, FL). The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-835-2051.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, April 26, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Do You Love God, Why?” from Psalm 116:1-14. Bible Study will be from Psalms. Anyone interested in a copy of the sermon, call the church and we will mail you a copy. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
AVON PARK — The church has temporarily closed. The church is at 595 E. Main Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-4757.
Ridge Area SDA Church
AVON PARK — Ridge Seventh-day Adventist Church in Avon Park has suspended church services until further notice. The church is at 507 W. Hal McRae Blvd. in Avon Park. Call 863-385-7117.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — The church will not have Sunday services until further notice. Watch the Sunday services live at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook or on the website at stjohnsebring.org. The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive. Call 863-382-1736.