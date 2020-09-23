Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Services are held each Sunday at 9 a.m. in the picnic grove next to the Recreation Hall. On Sunday, Sept. 27, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “Let’s Take a Shortcut!” Special music by guest soloist Beverly Hann. Nondenominational and open to the public. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — The Church of the Way meets at 10:30 a.m. We practice proper social distancing as we meet. The message given by Pastor Daryl Brezee will be from the book of Proverbs, “Weekends in Wisdom.” The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. Call 863-471-6140.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Sept. 27 Pastor Toby Cribbs will deliver the message, “An Appeal For Holiness”. Everyone is welcome. If you can’t attend you can watch on Facebook. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Senior Pastor Jon Beck will bring the morning message. The nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 27, please join us for praise and worship as Pastor Stephen Ahrens continues his sermon series, “Who’s Your One?” from John 1:40-42, 6:8-9. Our Contemporary Service begins at 9:30 a.m. along with Junior Church for elementary-age children. We also have a Traditional Service at 11 a.m. You can follow us on Facebook. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Like us on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine), email us at fbclakejo@gmail.com or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 27, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will give the sermon, “Don’t Be Anxious, God Cares” from Matthew 6:19-34. Adult Bible study Wednesday morning. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sep. 27, while practicing social distancing, we will open our Praise and Worship Service with Pastor Frank Moore at 10 a.m. We are also resuming Sunday Bible Study with John Bauer at 9 a.m. and Sunday Prayer & Praise with John Bauer at 4 p.m. On Wednesday, at 6 p.m. is midweek Gathering with Pastor Frank Moore. The church is at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 27, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “No Excuses, You Are Responsible For You!” from Ezekiel 18:1-4, 23-32. Bible study is the Book of Isaiah. Communion will be served. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 27, Pastor Jim Skaggs message in the morning worship service will be, “Jesus, The One and Only.” Wednesday evening Bible study and prayer. We have returned to our full schedule of services including the End of Month Sing on Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.