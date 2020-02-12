Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp will have a worship service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, in the Tabernacle featuring speaker Rev. Dave Lawson, Pastor at Church of Christ in Christian Union in Avon Park. All are welcome. The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park, across from Walmart. Call 863-453-6831, email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 16, in recognition of President’s Day, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “Faith of Our Presidents.” Special music by the choir and guest soloist Beverly Hann. Communion will be served. Open to all. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Feb. 16, Pastor Daryl Brezee will deliver the morning message “That You May Know — The Pentateuch.” Les Unruh will continue the Bible Study in Romans 11 during Sunday school hour. Donna Clawson will continue teaching from the book, “Birthright” by David Neeham. The church is at 1015 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Feb. 16, Pastor Toby Cribbs will preach a compelling message. There will be special piano music by Jon Carter. Everyone welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Feb. 16, Senior Pastor Jon Beck, will preach service. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon will be, “A Pure Heart” from Psalm 24. Adult Sunday school lessons will be “Come to Me and Rest” based on Matthew 11. The choir’s introit will be “Jesus Above All Names” and the anthem “Come to Me and Rest.” Bible study on Wednesday with Pastor Bob Johnson with the Book of Daniel. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Feb. 16, Pastor Ted Moore will give the service “The Ideal Family” from Ephesians 5:22-6:4. Communion is offered during the service every Sunday. Service will include special by Vickie Peterson and Mary VanHooreweghe. The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-835-2051.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Feb. 16, Pastor Jim Skaggs message in the morning worship service will be, “God’s Grace.” The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 16, Pastor John Davis will deliver the sermon, “Don’t Even Think It” from Matthew 5:21-30. Fellowship with beverages and sweets will follow. Bible study on Tuesdays. The Church is at 5887 US Hwy 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 16, Pastor will deliver the sermon, “Confidence in Prayer” from Acts 12:1-19. Fellowship immediately following worship. The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Feb. 16, Rev. Ronald DeGenaro, Jr. will bring the sermon, “The Seriousness of Sin” from Matthew 5:21-37. Nursery available at all services. The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive. Call 863-382-1736.