Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp (across from Walmart) will have a worship service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4 with speaker Dr. Randall Smith, pastor at Grace Church in Sebring. Special music by Brenda Bartolomeo. On Tuesday, in the Tabernacle bible study of the Minor Prophets – Nahum, Habakkuk, and Zepaniah with Rev. Lynda Boardman. The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Services are held each Sunday at 9 a.m. in the picnic grove next to the Recreation Hall. On Sunday, Dec. 6, Pastor Cecil Hess will begin a three week series on visitors to the Christ Child. The subject is “Angels Still Speak.” Special music by visiting soloist Beverly Hann. Nondenominational and open to the public. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 6, the message given by Pastor Daryl Brezee will be “The Songs of Christmas: Zechariah’s Song.” R.T. Byrum will lead the Sunday School in a lesson from I Corinthians 6 and 7, “Lawsuits and Lust.” The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. Call 863-471-6140.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Dec. 6, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “The Proclamation of Jesus’ Birth,” from Luke 1:26-38. If you can’t attend, watch on Facebook. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 6, please join us for worship at our Contemporary Service or Traditional Service. We have Sunday School Classes for all ages. On Wednesday, Dec. 9, the Bloodmobile will be here from 4:30 — 7:30 p.m. Our Adult Bible Study and Prayer Service begins at 6 p.m. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Like us on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine), email us at fbclakejo@gmail.com or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — The Women’s Ministry of First Presbyterian Church, Lake Placid, is holding their annual Christmas Bazaar from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Genesis Center, 117 N. Oak Ave. in Lake Placid, to allow for plenty of social distancing. The ladies’ beautiful quilts will be the star of the show, but you can also pick up Christmas decorations, collectibles and other craft items. Complete your morning with an eat-in or carry-out soup bar, and take home some delicious homemade baked goods.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 6, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will give the sermon, “Mary, What Did You Know?” from Luke 2:1-7. Adult Bible study Wednesday morning. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
FUMC celebrates 100 years
AVON PARK — The First United Methodist Church of Avon Park is planning a festival to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the church sanctuary. The festival will be held on the church grounds at 200 S. Lake Ave. in Avon Park on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Admission is free to the public. There will be free games for children, music, entertainment, exhibits and demonstrations, food and fun. Craft vendors or non profit organizations interested in participating are urged to contact the church office at 863-453-3759 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. until noon or e-mail fumcap.sec@gmail.com.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 6, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon, “We Need the Heart of the Wise Men” from Matthew 2:1-11. We Need the Heart of the Wise Men is one of the greatest statements in recent years concerning the appearance of the Wise Men in the story of the Birth of the Christ Child is this, “Wise Men Still Seek Him.” We will continue practicing social distancing. The church is at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 6, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Focus On the Message, Not the Message” from Mark 1:1-8. Bible study is Isaiah. Church will be an in-home service. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.