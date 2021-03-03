Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — The Camp will have a worship service at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 5 in the Tabernacle featuring speaker Dr. David Lawson, pastor at Church of Christ in Christian Union in Avon Park. All are welcome. On Tuesday in the Tabernacle we will have a Bible study on “The Mount of Spiritual Discipline” with Dr. Blake Neff. The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — The Sebring Church of the Brethren is open for worship on Sunday mornings. We social distance and have masks available if you need one. We also have the service on Facebook: Sebring Church of the Brethren, and on the YouTube Channel: sebringcob church. Wednesday’s we offer a free hot meal (Grab & Go) from 4-5:30,p.m. RSVP required by Tuesday noon. If you have questions you can call the office at 863-385-1597 and leave a message during office hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church is at 700 S. Pine Street.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, March 7, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “The Definition of an Ideal Church.” Special music by Carrie Buckland. The congregation continues to meet at 9 a.m. each Sunday in the grove next to the Recreation Hall. Services are traditional and non-denominational. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, March 7, Pastor Daryl Brezee will bring the Message, “Major on the Majors-Ezekiel” Dana Amundson will lead the Sunday School hour with lessons on living by faith. The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. Call 863-471-6140.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, March 7, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “Can God Really Save My Soul?” from John 3:16 and 17. There will be special music. Everyone is welcome. If you can’t attend, watch on Facebook. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3167.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, March 7, Senior Pastor Jon Beck will bring the message from Matthew 6:11-13. The nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, March 7, Rev. Patrick Williams will give the sermon, “The River View” Psalm 46. Adult Bible study Wednesday. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
FUMC celebrates 100 years
AVON PARK — The First United Methodist Church of Avon Park is planning a festival to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the church sanctuary. The festival will be held on the church grounds at 200 S. Lake Ave. in Avon Park on Saturday, March 6. Admission is free to the public. There will be free games for children, music, entertainment, exhibits and demonstrations, food and fun. Craft vendors or non profit organizations interested in participating are urged to contact the church office at 863-453-3759 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. until noon or e-mail fumcap.sec@gmail.com.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, March 7, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon, “Jesus Opens Our Eyes” from Luke 24:13-35. We will continue practicing social distancing. The church is at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, March 7, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Where Does Your Wisdom Come From?” from 1 Corinthians 1:18-31. Bible study is the book of Isaiah. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.